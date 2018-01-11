Not all women are game for oral sex, but men love to get a blowjob. Know that nothing excites them more than a good session of a mind blogging blowjob. So if you have made up your mind to give your partner one make sure you give him one that stays with him for long. Men have a lot of expectations from a blowjob. If you are wondering what those are, here we give you the list:

More intensity and less anxiety: Girl, go easy. We hope you know how to play right with his organ, wrap your lips around the meat and keep your teeth away. If you have bitten him or used your teeth the wrong way in the past then he might fear a bite and concentrate less on getting pleasure out of the act. He might not tell you this, so as a thumb rule make sure to make him comfortable first. Give some strokes with your lips and tongue first to let me know that you have learnt the trick well and there is more fun about to unfold.

Change your pace, often: Your friend, sister or an acquaintance might have told you that men don’t like it too fast, well they don’t like it too slow either. Instead, they want an intensity which tickles them and amplifies the pleasure. So try a combination of– fast, slow, a mild pace – and keep repeating the strokes rhythmically. When you find a pace that is giving him the maximum pleasure, stick to it for a while till he reaches the peak.

Give some squeeze: Just like how you will like it when he is using his hands all over you to arouse you, the story is same with him too. So, use your hands even while you go down on him. Caress his testicles, tickle him on his thighs, squeeze his buttocks if he is standing in front of you and add some zest to the job.

Use your spit: Yes, this sounds gross, but he won’t mind. If you have a dry mouth and you are going down on him, then take help of your spit that will make the action smooth. A dry mouth indicates that your rough tongue would be doing the job which will make the entire experience less pleasurable.

Don’t choke: Yes, please don’t. The gag reflex is something that he doesn’t want to put up with. It kills the fun, literally.