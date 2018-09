1 / 8

If you think cardamom, clove, and saffron only play roles on your palate, you are mistaken for sure. From successfully empowering your kitchen, these spices are now making a move to your bedroom, all to help you with a better sexual performance. While we know talking sex is still a taboo in India, these Indian spices have been playing a major role to enhance your libido. Here is a list of Indian spices that can offer you a satisfying sexual experience. So go the natural way and have all you can from your partner.