When it comes to sexual health and problems related to it, it’s best to turn to natural remedies as prescribed in Ayurveda, says Dr Partap Chauhan, Jiva Ayurveda. Ayurveda recommends a number of herbs, spices and other foods that can help you deal with sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, sperm health problems, infertility, frigidity, etc. Here he lists a few items that should be an essential part of your diet if you want to keep sexual problems away. Of course, these nutrition tips should also be complemented with regular exercise.