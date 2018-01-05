Have you ever tried wegasm (spontaneous orgasm)? If not, then here are few sex positions that can help you achieve orgasm at the same time as your partner. Have a try!

Doggy Style: This rear entry sex position can also help you to achieve wegasm. As enters you from behind, the sensations are intense for both of you. It also makes manual stimulation of the clitoris easier.

The Anvil: It is a variation of the popular sex position missionary. In this, instead of putting her legs on the bed, she has to place them on your shoulders. It allows deeper position and allows you to hit the G-spot.

Reverse cowgirl: This position gives the woman total control over the pace and rhythm. She can also change the angles to see how to hit the sweet spot, rub her clitoris and get her man to hit the G-spot simultaneously.

Scissors: Scissors or scissoring is an easy sex position, which is not only pleasurable but also works for both the man and the woman. It requires the two of you to lie down and entwine your legs in a "scissor" position helping you to achieve orgasm.