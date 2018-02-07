It's Rose day today, time to give sweet smelling roses to the loved ones. However, there are so many colours roses come in and each colour has its own significance. Take a look at a few which might also change your mind to skip the cliche red rose for your better half this rose day.

Red Rose: Red signifies true and deep love. Give it to your partner and promise them pure devotion. As filmy as it may look, go down on your knees to give it.

Yellow Rose: Associated with friendship, yellow rose is usually given to close friends. But isn't your better half your friend too? Give your partner a yellow rose for being an awesome friend to you, all this time.

Orange rose: The bright colour orange stands for enthusiasm and passion. You can give it to your partner to tell them that you'll never be lazy in loving them passionately.

White Rose: Signifying peace and serenity, white rose is the symbol of new beginnings. Give it to your partner and tell them how you wish serenity all your life.