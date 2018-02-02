Valentine's Day- The day of love is often celebrated by doing all romantic things like candle light dates, gifts, dance, etc. Usually people tend to end the day with having sex. BUT is it really a good idea? Find out!

Mostly people try out something offbeat, not very regular way of having sex on such special days. They are more likely to try out BDSM etc. and mostly remain unsatisfied since it is their first time things may or may not work out. Instead, you might want to end the day with lots of cuddles and a movie or something.

Too much effort: The idea of having sex on Valentine's Day may come along with a lot of efforts to make it more romantic. And with so much effort and exceptions, anything less will not suffice. It's better to keep it for some other day.

Regrets: If you are single and chose to find someone in desperation and after Valentine's Day sex you might regret having done that. Decide wisely.

If this is your first Valentine's Day there are high chances that you hit performance anxiety if you plan to have sex on the day. Instead, plan to do it on a lesser special day.