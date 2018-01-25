Home / Photo Gallery / 6 reasons why I want to stay a VIRGIN

Are you a virgin? Yes, I am. And there are reasons for the same. I wish to stay a virgin, BECAUSE--

No sex, no pregnancy, no pregnancy-related problems!

Grooming down there -- I want to groom only for MYSELF, not others!

I can say NO to oral contraceptives and its harmful effects on the body.

The thought of STD (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) does not scare me!

Use of condoms pollute the environment and I wish for a clean city and nation.

Not having sex means not getting pregnant means not giving birth. Perfect population control!













