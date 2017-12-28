Yay! New year's eve is almost here and everyone around you must be talking about their new year plans which will mostly involve dancing and getting drunk. But if you are someone who does not like to spend a bomb and still have fun with your significant other, here are a few ideas for you.

Cooking a lavish meal together- Create an ambience with mood music and candles cook a delicious meal together. Try something you've never tried making or just bake a cake. You can also have a barbecue set up if you like.

Watch fireworks- Create a cozy corner on your terrace with food and music and watch others burst crackers. It is fun and romantic plus it doesn't cost a thing!

Painting- If you're into DIY stuff, do it together. Paint pots and vases for each other. You can do any other fun activity that you like. There are enough and more DIY ideas that you can search for in this site by just typing DIY in the search box!

Camping- What is better than camping on new year's eve. Take your tents out and pitch it under nature's million star hotel. You'll have a an experience of a lifetime!