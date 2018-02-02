Are you single and extremely exhausted with couples around to acting all mushy and gearing up for Valentine's Day? Hold up! Because you are likely to make some common mistakes that singles tend to makes before Valentine's Day. Take a look at a few.

Splurging on single parties: Go ahead if you really want to but try option for cheaper options. No point in spending too much just to make yourself feel better because you don't have am S.O.

Overthinking and feeling heart broken: It is not going to fetch you anything except for stress and more stress. Do not think about it too much.

Hooking up with your ex: This is the worst thing you can do. Getting back with your ex (with whom you parted ways for some valid reason) is more like killing yourself for show off.

Desperately look for a Valentine: You don't necessarily need a Valentine or a partner just for Valentine's day. Don't become desperate for that.

Displaying disgust for Valentine's Day: Some people tend to curse Valentine's Day or other couples who plan to celebrate that day. Treat the day like any other day and don't judge others for celebrating it.