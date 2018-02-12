As you grow up, you realise that these flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day isn't going to take you anywhere. Make this Valentine's Day different and gift your better half these thoughtful presents that will keep her safe and healthy.

Menstrual cup: Menstrual cup has a lot of benefits. Apart from being good for the environment it is a way comfortable and easy alternative for pads.

Comfy shoes: Women are at a greater risk of osteoporosis. Make it a point to check on the kind of shoes she wears. In fact, gift her a comfortable pair of sneakers that will protect her bones.

Breast/cervical cancer test: Studies in India indicate that about 5% of women in the general population are at a risk of cervical HPV-16/18 infection at a given time and that breast cancer is second most common cancer that people are suffering from. Make sure the woman you love is safe by getting her checked for it asap.

Essential oil diffuser: Essential oils have a numerous health benefits hidden in behind right aroma therapy. Go ahead and gift her an essential oil diffuser that will help her release stress and keep her happier.