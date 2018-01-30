It that time of the year when you forget everything else and just fall in love. Even though I absolutely believe in the fact that a day can't define or is enough to celebrate love but it does give you one day to express it all. However, if you are on a lookout for the perfect gift for your girl, here is a list of things that won't cost you but are the real gifts that you should give her.

Laughter: Not only is laughter associates with a lot of health benefits but will help make your life easier. Give her reasons to smile and laugh hard!

Good sex: Women don't always enjoy sex as much as you think they do. Sex is one of the key science-backed elements of happiness. Try to understand things that she wants and make her happy.

Professional equality and freedom: Let her live her dreams. Empower her if she doesn't know how worthy she is. It is way better to make her professionally secure than giving her a gift that will only do so much.

Believe in her: Even when the whole world doesn't believe in her, hold her hand and tell her that even if there is an issue... you want to talk about it and sort it out believe in her and try to understand things from her point of view instead of just walking off.