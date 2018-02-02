Valentine's day- the day of romance is here. BUT if you are someone for whom celebrating romance is more like spending quality time with your favourite person in a cozy corner watching classic romantic movies... here are a few movies you can watch this Valentine's Day.

DDLJ: If you are an Indian, you know about this love story. No matter how many times you watch this...'Jaa simran, jeele apni zindgi' still makes you smile in tears.

Love Actually: A total Christmas movie but you cannot deny the way 'Love' has been portrayed in this movie, it definitely makes it to the list of movies you can watch on Valentine's Day too.

Titanic: Probably the mother of all romantic movies, Titanic is a MUST WATCH!

Sleepless in Seattle: A beautiful romantic movie based on long distance love by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan who are known to redefine romantic comedies.

When Harry Met Sally This classic romantic comedy having the rom-com queen Meg Ryan and the Billy Crystal will make you fall in love with each other again.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Watching the king of romance-Shah Rukh Khan- on Valentine's Day should be a ritual!

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: The most amazing story of two best friends falling in love with each other will give you the right feels on Valentine's Day.

Vivaah: If you are someone who believe in traditional, soft romance you have to watch this movie.

Breakfast at Tiffany's: This Mad Men-era gem, having Audrey Hepburn in the lead is something that will live in your heart forever.