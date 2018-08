1 / 6

Erectile dysfunction is the failure to sustain the erection or stiffness of the male reproductive organ for a prolonged period of time. The prevalence of ED ranges from 15.77 per cent in men younger than 40 years to 86 per cent in men 80 years and older. There are several physiological and psychological causes for this erectile dysfunction. Vajeekarana, the branch in Ayurveda, details about various sexual disorders that affect the population and suggests treatments that effectively relieve the condition. Dr Hari Venkatesh KR, head of Health Care R&D at Sri Sri Tattva, tells us about how Ayurveda can help men overcome erectile dysfunction.