Most men are absolutely fascinated by breasts, whereas, a lot of women wish that their breasts were more attractive. Here are some facts about the breasts that will blow your mind!

If you’re a woman and shy and embarrassed about having disproportionate breasts, then it is okay. Few women are fortunate enough to have symmetrical breasts, and in most cases, the left one is a little bigger than the right.

Did you think vaginal intercourse was the only way to reach orgasm? Think again. In some women, breast stimulation can lead to intense orgasms.

While it may seem that a woman with bigger breasts would be carrying more milk to feed her newborn, it is not true. Breasts are made up of fatty tissue and they do not play a role in a woman’s ability to produce milk.

Annie-Hawkins Turner from USA holds the world record for having the world’s largest breasts. In terms of conventional bra sizes, her breasts would require a size 102ZZZZ.

While it is important to feel happy about what one has got, around 70% of women are dissatisfied with their breasts according to a study published in the International Journal of Sexual Health.

Breasts have thinner skin than the rest of a woman’s body. This makes them more prone to dryness and they require to be moisturized on a continuous basis.

There is absolutely no exercise in the world that can increase the size of your breasts. However, certain exercises (like push-ups and chest presses) can make them appear firmer and perkier.