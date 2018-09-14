1 / 7

He was late to a pre-fixed dinner date as usual and had to face her. Just as she unlocked the door, he grabbed her close, kissed her on the lips, fell with her on the couch and got it done within minutes. Instead of being mad on him, she examined the love mark right up her collar bone with a blush and left for the dinner table humming her favourite tune. Sounds like what you did last weekend to fix her mood? Pretty much possible as quickie or quick sex has become one of the most preferred ways for men to flush out anxiety and tension stuffing up between them and their partners, suggest sexologists. For women too, quickies are huge turn on as they feel more longed for by their male partners. Here’s how you can make quickies hot and happening.