Not only are orgasms the most pleasurable feelings known to man, but they are also one of the most interesting natural phenomena!

'I like my breasts touched softly; grabbing them really hard is not sexy and doesn't feel good,', says porn star Mercedez. Breasts are really sensitive to touch, so touching them in a light and gentle manner is enough to send her pleasure levels soaring.

Porn star Dasha likes to have her nipples twisted and pinched because they aren't too sensitive in her case. 'A lot of guys don't really know how to play with the nipples. I like kissing, using just a little bit of teeth sliding through but not too hard. With me they are not that sensitive and I like a little pinching and twisting because I can really feel it. A little bit of the tongue while kissing the nipples - I can't really feel it, so it has to be a little harder for me than [for] other woman.', she says.

Porn star and director Justin Sterling reveals a trick that will make her nipples go hard if they already aren't. He says that licking the tip of your finger and circling her nipples before kissing works! 'Use a little saliva on your finger, on the tip. And then when you go down for a kiss, it's very important to keep eye contact with her.', he says.

Men can fake orgasms too: In a book called 'Why Men Fake It: The Totally Unexpected Truth,' clinical professor of urology Abraham Morgentaler, says that a third of men fake ejaculation but the reason behind it being love, kindness and sexual insecurity. He also said that it is thought to be physically impossible for men to fake orgasms, it is actually not true and men do fake orgasms but how they do it is kept under wraps.