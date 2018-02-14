It is Valentine's Day today and if you are single you must be surrounded by a lot of cheesiness and mushiness right now. Right? And no matter how many jokes you make, these things do depress you from inside. Here are things you must avoid because they'll make you feel sadder on Valentine's Day.

Social media: Come Valentine's Day and your timeline will be filled with posts that are oozing PDA. They will only make you feel sad, lonely or irritated. Try to avoid social media on Valentine's Day.

Stress eat: Looking at people enjoying with their partners on Valentine's Day might make you want to go out to go out and reward yourself with good food. You'll end up hogging junk food which which will harm your health big time.

Drinking: Usually on Valentine's Day singles hold these parties for people who are not in a relationship and end up drinking a lot. Refrain yourself from drinks.

Listen to love songs: Avoid romantic songs that will make you think of your ex, someone who's not with with you or anything that is toxic for your mental health. Instead listen to something that will energize you and make your day better.