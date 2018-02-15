There is nothing more complex than human sexuality but these days there are new terms that are adding up to the list. Demisexuality if you have not heard of it earlier is getting sexually aroused by emotions. A person who won't get attracted sexually unless there is a strong emotional connect is demisexual. However, if you feel you are dating a demisexual person, here are a few things you might want to keep in mind.

Too much work: Demisexuals could seem like too much work to a few people. If you are someone who isn't ready for it, take a step back.

Be truthful and clear about your intentions: If you are physically attracted to the person and do not want to get emotional too soon. Do not hide it from them otherwise, things can get worse.

Be prepared: Be prepared for a few turn-offs. They will take their own sweet time to have sex with you.

Be a good listener too: They are people who really want to be understood before they get into a physical relationship with you. Listening could be the first step.