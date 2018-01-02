For a happening sex life, you need to be on top with all the latest news and trends. And what's better than learning from the year 2017 about tips to improve sex life in 2018. Here are few tips to help you out!

A research published in American Journal of Epidemiology revealed that watching TV for more than five hours a day is linked to the reduction in sperm count by 35 percent. So if you are a couch potato, it's time to ditch that habit this New Year!

Choose your sex positions wisely because according to a research, it was established the three most dangerous sexual positions for men are doggy style, missionary and woman on top. Wondering why? Well, these three positions were known to be responsible for most penile fracture cases.

Smoking is undoubtedly one of the well known causes of low sex drive in men. However,w hat is shocking that lack of sleep can also lead to sexual dysfunction in men. A survey in Indian men revealed that lack of sleep reduced sexual drive in 48 percent men. Make sure you get your daily dose of sleep this Year.

If you have a low sex drive you could be deficient in vitamin D and to get this back up, you can include mushrooms, fortified breakfast cereal – porridge, cornflakes, muesli – eggs and mackerel. Hence this year, do keep a tab on your diet intake for a better sex life.