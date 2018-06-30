As parents, we tend to get carried away at times. Our children are no less than a miracle to us, and obviously, we want to share our joy with the world. However, not everything is to be shared on social media and here are a few things parents need to stop doing.

Sharing their bathing photos: Pictures of your baby partially or completely naked are not for public viewing. What you perceive as cute and innocent could land into wrong hands.

Checking in with your child wherever you go: Stalking and keeping track of a person has become very easy, thanks to social media. Do you really want to put your child in a vulnerable spot by posting all about her whereabouts.

Creating your baby's social media profile: A lot of people create social media profiles of their babies, tagging them in photos and checking in with them. Your baby's profile could also become a pornographer's haven with easy access to the baby's pictures.

Posting baby's naked pictures: I still remember a baby's picture that a mother had posted in a Facebook group. She was looking for remedies for rashes and she posted a picture of the baby's bum. Not only is this in bad taste, but you don't want anybody bad to get their hands on such pictures.