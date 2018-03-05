For your kids to become smart and healthy, you may have enrolled them in the best tuition and activity centres. But there are some things that only parents can do for the healthy development of their children. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 golden rules for raising healthy and happy kids.

Never let your kids go to school on an empty stomach no matter how early the schools is. Give them nuts. Never let them go to school hungry.

Stop giving your kids plastic tiffin boxes. Let them carry a steel dabba with a homemade snack. No plastic containers or bottles for kids, especially when they are pre-pubescent.

Give your kids roti or bhakri with jaggery and ghee, once every day.When the season changes, this simple meal will help them stay strong and resilient to infections and flu.

Instead of taking your kids out to restaurants and feeding them junk, take them out in opn spaces and let them just run! Celebrations are best enjoyed in open spaces by running at crazy speeds on your own two feet. Not by sitting down in restaurants and stuffing your mouth with junk.