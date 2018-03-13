For kids, exams are an extremely stressful time of the year. No matter how tensed they and you are, it is important that you give them a good wholesome breakfast. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla of Eat Rite 24x7 gives 5 power-packed breakfast ideas you can make for your kid on the morning of her exams.

Egg whole-wheat sandwich: A perfect combination of carbs, protein and fibre, thsi breakfast will keep your kid full.

Nachni porridge smoothie: Nachni has high fibre content, is rich in calcium, regular blood sugar, fights anemia, is a natural relaxant and has many other health benefits.

Oat plus fruit smoothie: Oats can keep hunger pangs at bay for a long time. The combination of fruits and oats is delicious and will impart essential nutrients.

Fruit plus whey protein smoothie: Adding whey protein to any fruit smoothie makes it an excellent breakfast. It is an easy and tasty way to up the protein intake during the day. Protein can actually help sharpen the brain.