Eggs are a storehouse of first-class protein and a must-have food for every kid, given that you are not a vegetarian. So, if eggs are an integral part of your diet it is quite obvious that you might be offering this nutritious food to your kids too. But they might demand variety and get bored if you don’t make their plate look exciting and appealing. So here we bring you few ideas to make your child eat eggs and eat them happily.

Hard-boiled eggs: This is the easiest and probably the healthiest way to eat an egg. No oil, no condiments needed (unless you want to add a bit of salt and pepper for taste) you get total nutrition out of an egg with minimal effort. But to break the boredom, how about putting in a little effort and making cute little egg-chicks for them? Sure, it won’t take much time.

Omelette: Of course, having a bland hardboiled egg every day for breakfast makes the start of the day a bit monotonous. So try making an omelette with less oil and butter for your bundle of energy one in a while. To make it healthy add finely chopped tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms to the omelette. If you can make a cute little face with some more veggies, sure your child is going to finish it without any fuss.

Scrambled eggs: Who can say no to a plate full of scrambled eggs? If your kid is just learning to eat on his own, this is going to be an exciting activity for the kid. They like to use the spoon and pick food on their own and feed themselves. Sure your cutie pie is going to finish the plate all on his own and leave a little mess for you to clean later as he spills few bits and pieces on the floor.

Egg muffins: Eggs, milk, cheese mixed well and baked to perfection is another great way of giving your kids eggs and bringing innovation to the breakfast table.

Egg rolls: This is another favourite among kids. Make an omelette and wrap it with a chapatti. This can also double up as a great tiffin box idea or even a filler meal as it is a great protein and carbohydrate combination.