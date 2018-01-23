No matter what it is very difficult to maintain your child's hygiene in public. However, there are a few sources that don't even realise you child might pick up germs from. Here are few ways you can help maintain outdoor hygiene of your child.

Make sure that whether you are travelling from a public transport or a private one, kids tend to start biting or licking the window pane for no reason. Make sure you don't let them do that or give them something to divert their minds.

Don't let strangers touch your child. You never know whether the hands of the person is clean or not. Apart from the safety issues, it is also unhygienic for your child to come in contact with strangers.

Don't let them eat foods from strangers. Now matter how friendly the gestures might seem, teach your kids strictly not to eat anything from strangers.

Keep them away from roadside candies and junk food. With child obesity on the rise, all these foods are utterly unhygienic and unhealthy.