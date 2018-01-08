During winter, your baby needs extra care and attention to prevent seasonal illness as the cold season is known to make their skin dry that can lead to diaper rash, rough cheeks, flaky skin and scalp. Ranjan Pejawar, Bangalore based paediatrician outlines few methods that can protect your baby's skin from the harsh winter.

Give an oil massage to your baby before a bath to nourish your baby's skin. Give your baby a massage 2-3 times daily with an oil infused with Winter Cherry to improve skin tone and soothe baby skin.

During winter, avoid giving baby a head bath every day and use only lukewarm water for the daily bath. Hot water may hurt the protective layer of your baby's skin.

Choose a moisturiser that contains the goodness of Olive oil and Almond oil which improves skin softness.

Choose a mild and gentle shampoo/soap which is enriched with herbs and is from parabens and alcohol.