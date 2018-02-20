There is an eternal enmity between kids and green vegetables. say spinach and their happy, jovial faces would turn gloomy. Even stories of Popeye the sailor man cannot get kids eat more of this nutrition rich leafy vegetable. But as parents we don't give up. We are constantly looking for ways to feed this iron-rich veggie to our kids. Familiarity on the plate is boring, you need innovation. So, here we come up with some fairly easy new ideas to help you make your child eat more spinach.

A refreshing, chilled green coloured drink for your bundle of energy. Blend soinach, avacado, coconut milk in a blender and give your little one this energy drink after playtime or during snack time. The coconut milk will add some sweetness to the bland palak and make it more appetizing.

Well to eat this your entire family has to dive into the bowl. Nobody can refuse baked eggs and spinach. If eggs are your kid's favorite take advantage of it and add spinach to this egg dish making it a nutritional punch.

Okay these are not for desserts but they make a great snack and your child eats adequate amounts of spinach with it. All you need to make these muffins are eggs, cheese, milk and spinach puree along with vanilla essence and bake them. They can also be a healthy tiffinbox idea.

Spinach soup is admittedly boring. But add some chunks of chicken to it and sure your child will gulp it down without much fuss.

How can we no include this Indian favorite? Unless, your child is lactose intolerant there aren't manay reasons why he should say no to paneer. Saute them in palak puree and you have a healthy dish as your main course for dinner.