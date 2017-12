This Christmas let your kids have the fun by making a DIY Christmas tree at home. This is an easy and quick 3-D Christmas tree design kids can make under expert supervision to make sure they are safe with the pair scissors and other craft materials like glue. So join your kids to up the fun!

All you need to make this simple Christmas tree is a sheet of green and red cardboard paper, glue, stencil, pencil, scissors and star-shaped mould.

The first step is to take a green coloured cardboard paper and fold it the paper to forma triangle by joining the ends. The end result should be as shown in the pic.

Now, with the help of a scale or stencil and pencil, draw straight lines as shown in the pic.

After you complete drawing the line, start cutting the paper across the lines as described in the pic. Make sure you use child proof scissors.

Once you cut the paper completely, open the paper and start pasting the ends of the paper in the centre of the paper with glue. Use glue sticks or dots to prevent it from sticking to the skin. Look at the pic for reference.

Paste all the ends of the paper to make a Christmas tree. But the tree is not yet done.

Take the sheet of red paper and cut a square. With the help of a star-like mould and pencil make an outline of a star. Now cut the start carefully across the lines. You will get a star.