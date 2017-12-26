This year saw a lot of Bollywood celebs showering love on their kids over social media. Here are a few Instagram pictures oozing parental love that went viral , take a look.

This picture of SRK and little AbRam praying at the Sri Darbar Sahib got over 6 lakh likes and umpteen sweet comments.

Everyone loves Misha- Shahid and Mira's little bundle of joy. This picture that gave major family goals went viral instantly.

This recent picture of Kareena with Taimur doesn't only show Kareena's perfect post-pregnancy body, but also Taimur enjoy a little pony ride. This picture got over a lakh likes in just 5 days.

This picture of Kunal Khemu holding his little princess was loved by all and fetched a lot of heartfelt comments.