Regardless of how good or bad your kid is at studies, exam season is a stressful time for them. These 5 simple tips by dietician Jasleen Kaur, Founder of Just Diet Clinic, will help your child sail through their exams with minimal stress.

Light exercises: During exams, students should opt for a light intensity exercise routine, which involves cardio and stretches. Sports like badminton can be played for a short duration, which will provide a refreshing break from studies. These exercises will also increase blood circulation, boost energy levels and, productivity. Limit the duration to about 30 minutes to prevent them from tiring themselves out.

Adequate sleep: Many students pull all-nighters the night before their exam or stay up till the early hours of the morning each day. Getting enough sleep will help them stay healthy, and boost their memory. As we sleep, memory formation process happens in our brain. So, if you are trying to learn something new, you will perform better after sleeping. Lack of sleep causes metabolic slowdown, discomfort, irritability and craving for food.

5-6 regular meals: Eating regular meals helps to keep the nutrient and energy levels stable and curb the temptation of empty-calorie snacks. Eating the standard three-big-meals-a-day can slow them down mentally and physically. Consider 5 or 6 well-balanced, smaller meals, like toast spread with peanut butter, hummus or tuna, or a piece of cheese with fruit.

Hydration: Drinking a lot of fluids, especially in summer, is very important. Water makes up 85 percent of the brain’s weight, so lack of water can affect their productivity. Students should start their day with a glass of water, it will keep them hydrated and also prevent any kind of fatigue. You can try giving them traditional nimbu paani (lemonade) or coconut water.