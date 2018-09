1 / 6

Constipation is pretty common in India, and according to a survey, nearly 22 per cent of country's adult population suffers from constipation. Technically, you’re considered constipated if you have less than three bowel movements a in week or if you have trouble passing stool. But there is one thing that will keep you going… and that’s fibre! Yes, that’s right! Experts believe that we all need fibre in your diet to help push foods through the intestinal tract. And according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, men should eat about 38g of fibre every day. How to do it? Start here…