This summer, try these tropical fruit smoothies to get some respite from soaring temperatures. Try these summer smoothie recipes by Lokesh Jarodia, Executive Sous Chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli.
Banana & Bournvita Smoothie: Add 1 cup milk, 2 tbsp chocolate powder, 1 tbsp sugar, 3 chopped bananas in to a blender, blend well then pour in to a glass serve chilled.
Banana & Spinach Smoothie: Roughly chop spinach & 2 bananas and add them in a blender. Add 1 cup milk, 1 tsp honey & 1/2 cup curd, blend well and then pour in to a glass serve chilled.
Mango Smoothie:
In a blender, add 50 g papaya, 100g mango, 50 g bananas, 50 gms pineapple, 50 ml pineapple juice and blend till smooth and butter like consistency is achieved. Serve cold.