Healthy smoothie recipes: 3 tropical fruit summer smoothies you must make this season

This summer, try these tropical fruit smoothies to get some respite from soaring temperatures. Try these summer smoothie recipes by Lokesh Jarodia, Executive Sous Chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli.

Banana & Bournvita Smoothie: Add 1 cup milk, 2 tbsp chocolate powder, 1 tbsp sugar, 3 chopped bananas in to a blender, blend well then pour in to a glass serve chilled.

Banana & Spinach Smoothie: Roughly chop spinach & 2 bananas and add them in a blender. Add 1 cup milk, 1 tsp honey & 1/2 cup curd, blend well and then pour in to a glass serve chilled.

Mango Smoothie: In a blender, add 50 g papaya, 100g mango, 50 g bananas, 50 gms pineapple, 50 ml pineapple juice and blend till smooth and butter like consistency is achieved. Serve cold.







