If you’re serious about your health, sexual health and physical gains, then you must up your testosterone game. When it comes to health and fitness, there aren’t many things this hormone cannot do. Among other things, it promotes muscle growth, strengthens bones, improves cognitive function and, most importantly looks after your bedroom performance. So, eat these 4 foods that will up your t-levels so that you don’t suffer in the gym or the bed.