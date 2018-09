1 / 6

The two key nutrients that play a part in building the strength in your bones are calcium and Vitamin D. While calcium supports your bones and teeth structure, Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium and grow your bones. These nutrients play an important role as you age and conditions like osteoporosis hit you. As an adult you should be having 1000mg of calcium and 200 IU of Vitamin D each day. Here’s how you can begin…