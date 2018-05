It's very easy to further damage your hair if you already have dry and frizzy hair. You must know exactly how to deal with your hair. Follow these hair washing tips by Dr Rashmi Shetty if you have dry and damaged hair.

When opting for a shampoo, choose one that is mild and has high protein content.

Do not rinse your hair more than once however good your shampoo is. Rinse your hair twice if you have soaked it with hair oi. Take a quick shower.

A hair cream, hair conditioner or hair mask is a must post shampoo.