2 / 5

Apple cider vinegar can be a great home remedy for insect bites. The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar can help reduce burning sensations due to insect bites. It can also reduce the risk of infection because it act as a natural disinfectant. Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in an equal quantity of water. Soak a cotton ball in this solution and apply it on the affected area. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse it off. Repeat the process twice daily for two to three days.