1 / 9

Diet is an important aspect of diabetes management. Choosing the right kinds of food to keep the blood sugar level in check is crucial. This is why they need to choose foods that are low in GI index. High GI index foods are the ones that spike the blood sugar levels postprandial. The glycemic index, or GI, measures how a carbohydrate-containing food raises blood glucose after eating it. It is essential for diabetics to choose foods that are either low or have a medium GI. Low GI foods are the ones that have a score below 55, medium ones have a score between 56 to 69 while high GI ones are over 70. Here we bring you a list of low GI foods that are good for diabetics.