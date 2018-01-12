If your New Year resolution was to quit coffee, great going! Too much caffeine can be bad for you. But the first ten days after quitting are the worst because you start experiencing caffeine withdrawal symptoms within the first 12-24 hours after going off coffee. Although some of these symptoms can be discomforting, they are temporary and signs that you are detoxing from the caffeine.

Headache: The incidence of headache after quitting coffee is 50 percent. Many people start experiencing migraines as soon after they miss their first cup.

Fatigue: Without coffee, your brain doesn't get the caffeine "kick" every morning. The result is tiredness and fatigue.

Decreased alertness: If you were dependent on caffeine for too long to beat drowsiness, quitting coffee will make you feel sluggish and less alert.

Constipation: Caffeine in the coffee acts as a stimulant, influencing your bowel movements in the morning. Without caffeine, the digestive system becomes sluggish, but only for a while.

Nausea and vomiting: Going off coffee can trigger nausea and vomiting in some people. It's a classic sign of caffeine withdrawal.

Low sociability and lack of motivation: Don't blame yourself if you can't be productive at work. The caffeine withdrawal is making you less motivation.