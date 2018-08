1 / 7

You are aware of avocados, turmeric, berries, kale and other superfoods, from India and other parts of the world. To add to this list are a few amazing nutritionally dense foods from Peru that are fast becoming popular in India. Due to its climate and diverse topography, Peru is home to thousands of foods found nowhere else on the planet, many of which have potent nutrients. These superfoods are known for healing properties in their native Andes and Amazonian regions. Peru produces more than 30 superfoods across its territory. Below is a list of just some of the Peruvian produce now available in India.