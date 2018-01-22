Winter is the time of the year when you get fresh and ripe figs. So to get the most of this yummy fruit, here are few simple recipes you can try with figs!

Add figs along with pineapple, strawberries and guavas and toss some raisins and pumpkin seeds to make a healthy fruit salad.

You can add these fruits to boiled palak, broccoli, cheese and tomatoes with a pinch of rock salt to enjoy it as a mid-morning snack.

If you like to start with day with a bowl of oats then add few fresh, ripe anjeer fruits cut in four halves to a bowl of oats along with milk and other fruits like grapes to enjoy a healthy and stomach-filling breakfast to kick-start your day.

Are you craving sweets after your meals? If yes, then here is a simple and healthy desert to relish your sweet tooth. Add few pieces of anjeer cubes to a bowl of curd, spread a tablespoon of honey and enjoy this fresh and delicious desert after your meals.

You can make fig chutney at home. Fry onion and garlic in oil. Add figs, a tablespoon of jaggery, chillies and blend in a mixer. Chill for 30 minutes and store in a container. Use it on breads or have it with rotis as a roll.