Feeling bloated, fatigue, pain and stomach discomfort are quite common during periods. However, including few super foods in your diet can help you to beat period pain and help you deal with bloating and fatigue during menstruation. Here are the top 10 super foods for health periods that work!

Beetroot: It is rich in iron that not only improves the blood count and blood flow but also helps you to beat fatigue, which is common during periods.

Blueberries: These are rich in antioxidants which not only help in eliminating toxins from the body but also play a key role in alleviating period pain.

Broccoli: It is rich in calcium, which acts as a muscle relaxant and hence, eases menstrual cramps and pain.

Chocolate: Eating a piece of chocolate during those days can can inadvertently boost feel-good hormones, thus cheering you up.

Goji berries: Including these exotic fruits in your diet can up the intake of antioxidants and help you to sail through your periods minus pain.

Green tea: The antioxidants in green tea flush out free radicals from the body and reduce inflammation thereby helping you to relieve menstrual cramps.

Oily fish: It is rich in omega 3 fats that are not only good for the health but also reduce inflammation which is a root cause of many health issues including pain, bloating and menstrual cramps.

Pomegranate juice: Didn't get your periods on time? Have a glass of pomegranate juice. It is seen that drinking pomegranate juice few days prior to your periods can help.

Wheatgrass: Wheat grass is a storehouse of minerals like calcium and magnesium and vitamin B6, which helps in relieving menstrual cramps and other symptoms of PMS.