1 / 7

We’re fans of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s million-watt smile, her gorgeous curves and her beautiful skin and hair. All of this comes with a disciplined diet and exercise regime. The Sri Lankan beauty is known to do Pilates, pole dancing, yoga and other fitness forms to stay in great shape. Along with this, she makes sure she eats wholesome, nutritious meals. Jacqueline Fernandez’s fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body, gives us a sneak peek at the healthy snacks Jacqueline eats when she’s hungry between meals.