When our body is under stress, the demand for nutrients is more. Intake of food rich in antioxidants like dry fruits, vegetables, blueberry, fish, figs, curd, and bananas will help fight stress by preventing free radical damage. Dietitian Jasleen kaur, founder of Just Diet Clinic lists a few drinks that will instantly calm you down during moments of high stress.

Carrot and tomato smoothie: Carrot and tomato are great sources of fiber which keep the body energy levels high and are rich in antioxidants which lowers stress. Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamins A, K and C and potassium. Carrots also are a great source of vitamin A and a good source of vitamin C and fibre.

Papaya smoothie: Papaya is rich in antioxidants called carotenoids. The nutrients found in papaya are thought to have a range of health benefits. Papayas are an excellent source of vitamin C too.

Tulsi or peppermint tea has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, digestive, stimulant, and stress-relieving properties, among others, which make it a very effective and popular beverage for those interested in natural healing. It helps to balance the hormones, lowers stress and reduces anxiety.

Masala chaas: As it is made up of yogurt, it helps to lower anxiety levels which will lower stress hormone levels. The good bacteria in the buttermilk boost the digestion, providing low calorie nutrition to the body.

Blueberry smoothie: Blueberries improve our response to fight stress. Blueberries contain antioxidants and vitamin C, both of which help to lower stress.

Ginger nimbu pani: Ginger contains an antioxidant called gingerol calms the body down during stress. Lemon is packed with Vitamin and provides an instant burst of energy and freshness.