The red, juicy strawberries are best enjoyed when eaten fresh. However, if you have stock of strawberries at home and are wonderign how to make the most of it, then here are few simple and tasty recipes of strawberries that you can enjoy this season!

Oats: The best way to enjoy strawberries is to eat them raw. So cut strawberries into two halves and add them in a bowl of oats to enjoy your morning meal.

Smoothie: In a grinder, add few strawberries along with some milk and sugar, blend and pour into a glass. The homemade strawberry smoothie can pump up your energy for the day.

Popsicle: Who doesn't love ice-cream? So add a healthy twist to the calorie-dense ice cream with homemade strawberry Popsicle. Strawberry puree, cream, ice cubes and milk, freeze it and relish it after lunch.

Juice: If you do not like eating strawberries, then squeeze them in a grinder and gulp down the freshly prepared strawberry juice to quench your thirst.