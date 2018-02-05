Completely eliminating packaged foods from your diet is an excellent way to ensure you are not eating excess salt and sugar. Store-bought sauces, dressings and dips are full of sodium and other preservatives, artificial colouring agents, additives and adulterants. But that doesn’t mean you have to keep away from these delish sauces. With these easy recipes by Chef Ranveer Brar, you can make these 5 sauces right at your home.

Arrabbiata sauce: Heat 3 tbsp oil in a pan and add 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 tbsp chopped celery, ¼ cup chopped onion, salt, 2 tbsp chilli flakes and 1 cup tomato puree. If you want to use immediately, cook for a couple of minutes. If you want to preserve, cook till the mixture boils.

Harissa sauce: Heat 1 tbsp oil and stir in 10-15 nos whole garlic, 1 tbsp coriander seeds, 1 tbsp cumin seeds, 1 cup red and yellow diced pepper, salt to season, 1 cup soaked red chillies, 2 tbsp white vinegar, a bit of powdered sugar and boil. Blend together.

Manchurian sauce: Heat 4 tbsp oil with 2-3 tbsp ginger and 2-3 tbsp garlic. Add ½ cup finely chopped onion, ½ cup soya sauce, 1 tbsp tomato paste or tomato ketchup or sugar and 2 tsp vinegar and mix. To that, add 2 tbsp finely chopped spring onion, 2tbsp chopped green chillies, 2 tbsp chopped coriander, a bit of water, salt and stir. In a separate bowl, add a bit of cornstarch in 2-3 tbsp water and mix. Add this to the pan and mix well.

Hot and sour sauce: Heat 2-3 tbsp oil in a pan, add 2 tbsp finely chopped garlic, ½ cup chopped tomato, 2 tbsp tomato ketchup. 2 tbsp white vinegar, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp soya sauce, water, ½ tsp sugar, 1 tsp ground allspice, 2 tbsp cornstarch and mix.