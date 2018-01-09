Have you fallen off the treadmill or worn see-through pants to the gym? Let us admit, it has happened to the best of us. We got a few people to tell us their most embarrassing gym confessions so that the next time you go to the gym you know that you are not alone.

‘Last week I ripped my pants while I was doing squats at the beginning of my Zumba session.’

‘I get extremely embarrassed when my armpits sweat at the gym. I try to avoid lifting weights at the gym.’

‘One day I walked into the gym staring at myself in the mirror only to walk into the wall.’

‘Once I tried to bench press and got my head stuck under the bar. I am never going to try bench press again.’

‘I had an erection while I was lying down after a rejuvenating yoga session. Not sure if the trainer noticed it.’

‘I got kicked out of the gym because I was wearing the wrong shoes.’