Worried about the post festive season weight gain? Shwetambari Shetty, Zumba Fitness Master Trainer & Fitness Expert – Cult.Fit tells you how to burn that stubborn fat with these fun workouts.

Burpees: Burpee is an intense full body exercise that can burn a lot of calories. Burpees instantly takes the heart rate up which leads to fat burning. It is capable of maintaining muscle due to all the strength coming from the squat and push up.

Jump Squats: This movement challenges your body. Its a high energy workout. The jump will take the heart rate up and the immediate squat will give you the strength and you will feel the burn. An absolute winner for fat loss.

Mountain Climbers: You can choose to start this movement slow, but when you start moving your legs faster, you target your core and your abs shoulders and legs will also feel the burn!

Skipping: Skipping is one amazing exercise for fat loss. Higher intensity exercise like jumping rope burns a great number of total calories while toning the legs and arms.