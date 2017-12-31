The year 2017 saw the rise and fall of unicorn frappes, fusion foods (burger pizza and the likes) and one pot meals. But which food items captured the collective fancy of the internet? Here are the top most-searched foods of 2017.

Pasta: Fettuccine, spaghetti, cannelloni or rigatoni, the Italian staple was a favourite of internet gastronomes this year.

Pizza: The quintessential Italian favourite was also among the most Googled foods of 2017. Hardly a health food, pizza can be made more nutritious by substituting the flour base with cauliflower.

Sushi: The Japanese dish of sticky rice, sea weed and fish, flavoured with vinegar also captured the fancy of the internet. Although it is nutritious, sushi should be had with caution, mainly due to the use of raw fish.

Curry: Irrespective of how you like it, firecracker fiery or with a hint of sweetness, the humble Indian curry's popularity in 2017 says that it is here to stay.

Tofu: Think of tofu as paneer made with soy milk instead. A healthy and versatile ingredient, tofu contains high amount of proteins without the unhealthy fats.

Bacon: The internet's fascination with this cured breakfast favourite is timeless. But cutting down on bacon may be the wisest thing to do because processed meats like bacon is known to increase cancer risk.

Yoghurt: Probiotic yoghurt not only tastes great is also good for the gut health. Sweet or savoury, yoghurt always wins. That's probably why it's one of the most-searched foods of 2017.

Matcha: Who would have known that the bitter-tasting green tea powder would get so famous this year. Apart from featuring in frappes, matcha has also been used these days in the making of sweets and confectioneries like cake and pancakes.

Quinoa: After 2013 was declared the year of the quinoa, the grain's popularity has only soared. Chock-a-block with proteins, quinoa is also full of minerals, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants.

Miso: Fungus-fermented soybean barely sounds delicious, but it is definitely nutritious. Miso, a condiment, features greatly in Japanese cuisine and is valued for its rich flavour and buttery texture.

Pho: Pronounced 'fuh', this Vietnamese noodle-broth is a complete food in itself. It is flavourful, light and nutritious, and contains good amounts of carbs, proteins, fibre, fat and other essential micronutrients.

Kombucha: The fizzy, fermented tea is a delicious treat to your palate and your stomach. Another one of Japan's culinary gifts to the world, kombucha features among this year's most-searched food.