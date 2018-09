1 / 9

There are certain beverages that are more effective than others when it comes to weight loss. Some of these beverages help us to curb hunger, remain satiated and consume fewer calories. The good thing about healthy beverages is that it also helps in restricting calorie intake. They boost metabolism, promote fullness and decrease hunger, all of which may encourage weight loss. However, it is not advisable to go on a liquid diet to lose weight. These beverages are most impactful when they are a part of your regular healthy diet. If you are wondering which are these beverages that you should include in your diet here goes the list: