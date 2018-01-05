Tempted by thoughts of a hot cup of coffee, a warm bowl of soup or even a steaming bowl of home-cooked khichdi with a dollop of ghee to keep you warm during winter evenings? Here's how you can use these heat-generating spices in your favourite winter foods to keep you warm this winter.

Cinnamon: Among the most flavourful of heat-generating spices is cinnamon. When you bite into a stick of cinnamon, you instantly feel a warm sensation on your tongue. To beat the winter chill, grate a stick into your cup of coffee or hot cocoa. Alternatively, you can also brew a hot cup of cinnamon tea.

Turmeric: It's impossible to think of Indian foods without a generous helping of turmeric. Although we get a healthy dose of turmeric through our foods, you can always use it in different ways. Having a glass of hot haldi doodh in the winter mornings will help you keep your body warm from the inside. You can also spice your khichdi with an extra half-a-spoonful of turmeric.

Black pepper: Traditionally, black pepper is considered a healthier alternative than red chilli powder since it is easier on the stomach. Peppering (pun intended) your subzi with a pinch of black pepper powder will not only lift the flavour but also help your body heat up.

Ginger: Dried or fresh, ginger is the best herb to keep in your pantry this winter. Not only will it relieve you from irritating winter ailments but also keep you warm and toasty in the cold. Use the spice liberally in your food and spice your cup of tea with a generous dose of ginger juice.