On cold winter days, all you want is comfort foods. These Indian dishes are here to save your day whether you are craving for a soup or some mutton. So prepare them in the cold months and you will thank yourself later.
Dal khichdi: There can be nothing more satisfying than a dal khichdi on a cold winter afternoon. While the vitamins in the dal will boost your immune system, ghee will give your body warmth and will help combat colds.
Rogan gosht: This Kashmiri delicacy is stuffed with nuts and dry fruits along with fiery spices that provide warmth to your body. Mutton is a heaty ingredient that is cooked to perfection in traditional spices to create a delicious dish that protects your body from the winter chill.
Sarson ka saag: Paired best with makki ki roti, homemade butter and jaggery, sarson da saag is packed with multiple nutritional benefits. Sarson or mustard leaves are a powerhouse of protein and iron. It also has anti-inflammatory properties making it a beneficial vegetable that’s easily available in this season.
Paya shorba: Famous for generating heat in the body, paya shorba is cooked mutton legs and spices making for a delicious soup. The bone broth is packed with calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, fluoride, sodium and potassium and is highly recommended for the winters.
Rasam: Rasam is a light soupy dish that is spiced with traditional masalas and drinking a piping hot bowl of rasam is surely going to make your winter evenings more bearable. Rasam is made of red lentils which makes it rich in antioxidants, fibre and proteins.
Undhiyu: Undhiyu is an assortment of vegetables, which make for a nutritious bite, perfect for winters. Methi or fenugreek leaves are also added to undhiyu. The soothing effect of mucilage in fenugreek also helps relieve a cough in winters.