On cold winter days, all you want is comfort foods. These Indian dishes are here to save your day whether you are craving for a soup or some mutton. So prepare them in the cold months and you will thank yourself later.

Dal khichdi: There can be nothing more satisfying than a dal khichdi on a cold winter afternoon. While the vitamins in the dal will boost your immune system, ghee will give your body warmth and will help combat colds.

Rogan gosht: This Kashmiri delicacy is stuffed with nuts and dry fruits along with fiery spices that provide warmth to your body. Mutton is a heaty ingredient that is cooked to perfection in traditional spices to create a delicious dish that protects your body from the winter chill.

Sarson ka saag: Paired best with makki ki roti, homemade butter and jaggery, sarson da saag is packed with multiple nutritional benefits. Sarson or mustard leaves are a powerhouse of protein and iron. It also has anti-inflammatory properties making it a beneficial vegetable that’s easily available in this season.

Paya shorba: Famous for generating heat in the body, paya shorba is cooked mutton legs and spices making for a delicious soup. The bone broth is packed with calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, fluoride, sodium and potassium and is highly recommended for the winters.

Rasam: Rasam is a light soupy dish that is spiced with traditional masalas and drinking a piping hot bowl of rasam is surely going to make your winter evenings more bearable. Rasam is made of red lentils which makes it rich in antioxidants, fibre and proteins.